Dundee’s bad combo in dire Hearts defeat – what went so wrong?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s bad combo in dire Hearts defeat – what went so wrong?

The Dark Blues were hammered 4-0 by the league leaders.

Dundee dismay amid Hearts delight
Dundee dismay amid Hearts delight. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee were outclassed at Hearts – there’s no sugarcoating it.

Steven Pressley’s return to Tynecastle was not a triumphant one with his Dark Blues side swatted aside easily by the league leaders.

Hearts are the best side in the country right now – one look at the Premiership table tells you that clearly – and they played like it.

But there was little resistance from a meek Dundee side with the white flag raised in the opening half.

Courier Sport was at Tynecastle to pick through the wreckage of the Dark Blues’ latest defeat.

Dundee’s bad combo

There’s only going to be one outcome if you are bad in defence AND bad in attack.

Shankland
Lawrence Shankland fires Hearts in front against Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Offensively, Dundee have been poor all season. This game was a nadir on that front with not a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Cam Congreve did rattle the outside of the post with a fine first-half effort while Simon Murray finished a chance smartly only to be correctly ruled offside.

But that was it throughout the entire 90 minutes. Five shots in total, none on target, just six touches in the Hearts box and a goalkeeper completely unworked.

Do that and your defence has to be perfect if you are to get anything from the game.

Defensively, the Dark Blues have largely been decent. Hard to beat and well-organised.

That’s how they looked in the opening half-hour here until they weren’t.

Hearts ran out 4-0 winners over Dundee.
Hearts ran out 4-0 winners over Dundee. Image: Steve Welsh/PA

The organisation part went missing on 31 minutes. It was too easy to play a pass through the front three before Drey Wright made the critical error of leaving his position to engage Blair Spittal.

That gave the excellent Harry Milne space to drive into, Dundee were on the back foot and Lawrence Shankland made the most of a half-chance in the most ruthless manner.

Once that first goal went in, there was only one winner.

That is the dismal reality this more and more downtrodden Dundee side are beginning to face – once they go behind, they don’t have the ability to get back into games.

Corners

The second goal came from a corner and that stung the Dark Blues and Steven Pressley.

They work every single day on set-pieces. There was some pride that they were the only side not to concede from a corner kick.

Hearts, though, have scored more goals from set-plays than any other side in the division.

A Hearts corner kick sees Landry Kabore knock in for 2-0. Image: Steve Welsh/PA

When the Dee set up zonally for this particular corner, it looked ominous. There was a clutch of unmarked Hearts men on the edge of the area begging for a decent ball in.

Of course, Milne delivered that. And the crucial first contact was not Billy Koumetio this time – it had been up until then – but Oisin McEntee outjumping the Frenchman.

Landry Kabore was quickest to react to the loose ball and the game was gone.

The fourth goal also came from a corner. Once again the zonal setup undone by the movement of Claudio Braga beating Ryan Astley at the front post with his flick-on causing all sorts of damage.

Billy Koumetio

Pressley sprung a surprise in his starting XI with Luke Graham dropping to the bench in the place of Koumetio.

It was a surprise because Graham had started every single league game until that point, alongside Clark Robertson and Ryan Astley.

Koumetio has been a little unfortunate this season – Graham got the nod ahead of him and then injury struck.

Billy Koumetio
Dundee defender Billy Koumetio in an aerial challenge against Hearts. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

One of his strengths is in aerial situations. After starting well, though, that didn’t come to pass.

He was beaten for the crucial second goal and won just four of his 10 aerial duels across the 90.

Koumetio was a bit unfortunate for the fourth goal but he’s still the man there who could deal with the danger only for Tomas Magnusson to get the better of that situation.

Thrust back into the team, the big Frenchman didn’t take his chance.

Away form

Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley watches on as his Dundee side are well beaten by league leaders Hearts. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Dundee’s away form this season is on a par with the dreadful campaign in 2021/22.

They’ve now lost four straight away games and are yet to win on the road in the league.

It took them six games to win away that term under James McPake. They’ve now played six away and picked up just two points. The aggregate score across those six is 12-2.

That season would end in relegation under Mark McGhee. For comparison, that Dundee side had just seven points from their first 11 Premiership games.

This side are just ahead of that on nine.

More from Dundee FC

Derek McInnes
Derek McInnes reveals how Hearts snuffed out Dundee in 4-0 thumping
Steven Pressley
Steven Pressley pinpoints where Dundee went wrong as Hearts dish out 'hammer blow' thumping
11
Luke Graham
Inside Dundee's set-piece focus with Luke Graham as youngster quizzed on contract latest
Mark Fotheringham leads the Celtic warm-up ahead of their midweek win over Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic's Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United's loss?
2
Dundee boss Steven Pressley will face Hearts gaffer Derek McInnes
How Dundee can break 27-year record at Hearts as referee and VAR revealed for…
3
Simon Murray scored the only goal of the game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
4 reasons why Dundee can go to table-topping Hearts with no fear
3
Willie Collum
Ref chief tells Dundee that Falkirk penalty decision was wrong
10
Dundee celebrate at Falkirk
'Everyone must contribute' for Dundee to improve as 'exceptional' loan star hailed
Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star…
Billy Koumetio
Dundee defensive options bolstered as key duo step up fitness

Conversation