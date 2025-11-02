Dundee’s bad combo in dire Hearts defeat – what went so wrong?

Dundee were outclassed at Hearts – there’s no sugarcoating it.

Steven Pressley’s return to Tynecastle was not a triumphant one with his Dark Blues side swatted aside easily by the league leaders.

Hearts are the best side in the country right now – one look at the Premiership table tells you that clearly – and they played like it.

But there was little resistance from a meek Dundee side with the white flag raised in the opening half.

Courier Sport was at Tynecastle to pick through the wreckage of the Dark Blues’ latest defeat.

Dundee’s bad combo

There’s only going to be one outcome if you are bad in defence AND bad in attack.

Offensively, Dundee have been poor all season. This game was a nadir on that front with not a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Cam Congreve did rattle the outside of the post with a fine first-half effort while Simon Murray finished a chance smartly only to be correctly ruled offside.

But that was it throughout the entire 90 minutes. Five shots in total, none on target, just six touches in the Hearts box and a goalkeeper completely unworked.

Do that and your defence has to be perfect if you are to get anything from the game.

Defensively, the Dark Blues have largely been decent. Hard to beat and well-organised.

That’s how they looked in the opening half-hour here until they weren’t.

The organisation part went missing on 31 minutes. It was too easy to play a pass through the front three before Drey Wright made the critical error of leaving his position to engage Blair Spittal.

That gave the excellent Harry Milne space to drive into, Dundee were on the back foot and Lawrence Shankland made the most of a half-chance in the most ruthless manner.

Once that first goal went in, there was only one winner.

That is the dismal reality this more and more downtrodden Dundee side are beginning to face – once they go behind, they don’t have the ability to get back into games.

Corners

The second goal came from a corner and that stung the Dark Blues and Steven Pressley.

They work every single day on set-pieces. There was some pride that they were the only side not to concede from a corner kick.

Hearts, though, have scored more goals from set-plays than any other side in the division.

When the Dee set up zonally for this particular corner, it looked ominous. There was a clutch of unmarked Hearts men on the edge of the area begging for a decent ball in.

Of course, Milne delivered that. And the crucial first contact was not Billy Koumetio this time – it had been up until then – but Oisin McEntee outjumping the Frenchman.

Landry Kabore was quickest to react to the loose ball and the game was gone.

The fourth goal also came from a corner. Once again the zonal setup undone by the movement of Claudio Braga beating Ryan Astley at the front post with his flick-on causing all sorts of damage.

Billy Koumetio

Pressley sprung a surprise in his starting XI with Luke Graham dropping to the bench in the place of Koumetio.

It was a surprise because Graham had started every single league game until that point, alongside Clark Robertson and Ryan Astley.

Koumetio has been a little unfortunate this season – Graham got the nod ahead of him and then injury struck.

One of his strengths is in aerial situations. After starting well, though, that didn’t come to pass.

He was beaten for the crucial second goal and won just four of his 10 aerial duels across the 90.

Koumetio was a bit unfortunate for the fourth goal but he’s still the man there who could deal with the danger only for Tomas Magnusson to get the better of that situation.

Thrust back into the team, the big Frenchman didn’t take his chance.

Away form

Dundee’s away form this season is on a par with the dreadful campaign in 2021/22.

They’ve now lost four straight away games and are yet to win on the road in the league.

It took them six games to win away that term under James McPake. They’ve now played six away and picked up just two points. The aggregate score across those six is 12-2.

That season would end in relegation under Mark McGhee. For comparison, that Dundee side had just seven points from their first 11 Premiership games.

This side are just ahead of that on nine.