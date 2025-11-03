Dundee star issues ‘no positive’ blast after Dee were ‘outfought and outplayed’ at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star issues ‘no positive’ blast after Dee were ‘outfought and outplayed’ at Hearts

The Dark Blues have lost four of their last five games.

Hearts ran out 4-0 winners over Dundee.
Hearts ran out 4-0 winners over Dundee at the weekend. Image: Steve Welsh/PA
By George Cran

Dundee were “outfought and outplayed” at Hearts, admits Drey Wright.

The manner of the 4-0 defeat stung the Dark Blues players – but he insists the ability is there to pick up the points they need.

After playing each of the division’s 11 opponents, the Dee find themselves in 11th place in the Premiership table.

Last up in that run was the league leaders and the game did not go to plan for Dundee.

“It was very tough, very tough. We are obviously not happy at all,” Wright said.

Dundee’s Drey Wright. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We were outfought, we were outplayed.

“I wouldn’t say we started particularly well, we contained them, but as soon as we conceded the first one, we didn’t really offer anything in the game.

“There’s no kind of positive to take from the game.

“You plan and prepare and, obviously, today wasn’t our day but it wasn’t for any other reason down to ourselves.”

‘Much more to come from Dundee’

The fixture list doesn’t get any easier for Wright & Co.

Following the trip to leaders Hearts comes a home clash with Rangers at Dens Park then it is Hibs, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Despite the tough challenges ahead, Wright says Dundee must find a way to pick up points.

“There is so much more to come from our team,” he rued.

“I don’t think we’ve been, apart from the Celtic game, as good as we can be.

“It has helped that the league is so tight.

Dundee dismay amid Hearts delight
Dundee dismay amid Hearts delight. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“So it’s there and we’ve got full confidence that we can go on a nice, consistent run of picking up points.

“There’s no easy game, especially in this league this season.

“We went to Ibrox, we put in a really good performance there.

“I don’t want to say too much, I think we should have won the game, but we’ll be going full of confidence that we can do something again.

“There’s so much more on both sides – in and out possession – on Saturday that we could have been better on and that’s only going to help us going forward.

“I don’t feel like we challenged Hearts enough and we are very capable to be able to do that.

“That’s the most disappointing thing.”

Conversation