Dundee star issues ‘no positive’ blast after Dee were ‘outfought and outplayed’ at Hearts

Dundee were “outfought and outplayed” at Hearts, admits Drey Wright.

The manner of the 4-0 defeat stung the Dark Blues players – but he insists the ability is there to pick up the points they need.

After playing each of the division’s 11 opponents, the Dee find themselves in 11th place in the Premiership table.

Last up in that run was the league leaders and the game did not go to plan for Dundee.

“It was very tough, very tough. We are obviously not happy at all,” Wright said.

“We were outfought, we were outplayed.

“I wouldn’t say we started particularly well, we contained them, but as soon as we conceded the first one, we didn’t really offer anything in the game.

“There’s no kind of positive to take from the game.

“You plan and prepare and, obviously, today wasn’t our day but it wasn’t for any other reason down to ourselves.”

‘Much more to come from Dundee’

The fixture list doesn’t get any easier for Wright & Co.

Following the trip to leaders Hearts comes a home clash with Rangers at Dens Park then it is Hibs, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Despite the tough challenges ahead, Wright says Dundee must find a way to pick up points.

“There is so much more to come from our team,” he rued.

“I don’t think we’ve been, apart from the Celtic game, as good as we can be.

“It has helped that the league is so tight.

“So it’s there and we’ve got full confidence that we can go on a nice, consistent run of picking up points.

“There’s no easy game, especially in this league this season.

“We went to Ibrox, we put in a really good performance there.

“I don’t want to say too much, I think we should have won the game, but we’ll be going full of confidence that we can do something again.

“There’s so much more on both sides – in and out possession – on Saturday that we could have been better on and that’s only going to help us going forward.

“I don’t feel like we challenged Hearts enough and we are very capable to be able to do that.

“That’s the most disappointing thing.”