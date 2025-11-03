LEE WILKIE: Where is Dundee’s Plan B?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Where is Dundee’s Plan B?

The struggling Dark Blues were thumped at Hearts on Saturday.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley
Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Sometimes Dundee make it really hard for their own fans to like them.

Saturday’s thumping at Hearts was as bad as it gets and quite rightly supporters are wondering what is going on.

All the positivity from the win over Celtic has been wasted with back-to-back defeats.

The intensity and ferocity that we saw from victory over the Hoops just a few weeks ago was completely absent at Tynecastle.

They managed no shots on target and lost cheap goals in open play and from set-plays. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Patience

Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate against Dundee. Image: SNS

I have tried to stay as positive as possible. I want Steven Pressley to succeed, I want Dundee to succeed.

But they really don’t make it easy for people to stick with them!

Asking for patience is all well and good but you have to show something to be positive about.

We haven’t seen nearly enough to think this team is capable of turning the corner.

Doing well at Ibrox then beating Celtic is great. But it’s widdling in the wind in the grand scheme of things if you lose every other game.

The gameplan has clearly been to be defensive, try to stay in games and then be strong from set-pieces.

Against Hearts, though, there was none of that.

Dundee’s Plan B?

The Jambos are the best team in the country right now, absolutely flying. That should be taken into consideration.

It’s a game where you need to go with the mentality where you know you will have to just sit tight and make sure you do the simple things properly.

Keep your shape, defend your box, defend set-pieces and make the opposition work really hard to break you down.

Dundee dismay amid Hearts delight
Dundee dismay amid Hearts delight. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The longer you frustrate them, then the more you might find gaps to exploit later on.

That was the plan.

But when you lose cheap goals that completely goes out the window.

When that happens, you need a Plan B. But Dundee don’t seem to have a Plan B.

Plan A didn’t work at Hearts but there was no change. Personnel stayed the same till late in the game too.

I don’t understand it.

They do have limitations in their squad and maybe they have been majorly exploited by Hearts.

Rangers next

They have a number of players who have potential but maybe aren’t quite ready to play week in, week out.

Dundee almost shocked Rangers at Ibrox in August. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

They need players to step up, though. Whether in the starting XI or from the bench, players to step in and give this side a different option.

The club won’t be able to change the squad before January obviously. But waiting until then won’t work.

Dundee need results now or else they will be in huge trouble.

Next up is a really tough one again with Rangers coming to Dens Park.

It’s a dangerous game for Dundee. The Gers have a lot of talented players, even if they have been poor this season.

But the Dark Blues have to show their suffering fans something positive to shout about.

Otherwise it will be a long season to come.

Conversation