LEE WILKIE: Where is Dundee’s Plan B?

Sometimes Dundee make it really hard for their own fans to like them.

Saturday’s thumping at Hearts was as bad as it gets and quite rightly supporters are wondering what is going on.

All the positivity from the win over Celtic has been wasted with back-to-back defeats.

The intensity and ferocity that we saw from victory over the Hoops just a few weeks ago was completely absent at Tynecastle.

They managed no shots on target and lost cheap goals in open play and from set-plays. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Patience

I have tried to stay as positive as possible. I want Steven Pressley to succeed, I want Dundee to succeed.

But they really don’t make it easy for people to stick with them!

Asking for patience is all well and good but you have to show something to be positive about.

We haven’t seen nearly enough to think this team is capable of turning the corner.

Doing well at Ibrox then beating Celtic is great. But it’s widdling in the wind in the grand scheme of things if you lose every other game.

The gameplan has clearly been to be defensive, try to stay in games and then be strong from set-pieces.

Against Hearts, though, there was none of that.

Dundee’s Plan B?

The Jambos are the best team in the country right now, absolutely flying. That should be taken into consideration.

It’s a game where you need to go with the mentality where you know you will have to just sit tight and make sure you do the simple things properly.

Keep your shape, defend your box, defend set-pieces and make the opposition work really hard to break you down.

The longer you frustrate them, then the more you might find gaps to exploit later on.

That was the plan.

But when you lose cheap goals that completely goes out the window.

When that happens, you need a Plan B. But Dundee don’t seem to have a Plan B.

Plan A didn’t work at Hearts but there was no change. Personnel stayed the same till late in the game too.

I don’t understand it.

They do have limitations in their squad and maybe they have been majorly exploited by Hearts.

Rangers next

They have a number of players who have potential but maybe aren’t quite ready to play week in, week out.

They need players to step up, though. Whether in the starting XI or from the bench, players to step in and give this side a different option.

The club won’t be able to change the squad before January obviously. But waiting until then won’t work.

Dundee need results now or else they will be in huge trouble.

Next up is a really tough one again with Rangers coming to Dens Park.

It’s a dangerous game for Dundee. The Gers have a lot of talented players, even if they have been poor this season.

But the Dark Blues have to show their suffering fans something positive to shout about.

Otherwise it will be a long season to come.