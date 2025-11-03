Steven Pressley reveals Dundee tactical failure led to Hearts hammering

Steven Pressley admits he was rotten company over the weekend after taking Dundee’s 4-0 defeat to Hearts “personally”.

The Dark Blues were well-beaten by the league leaders, conceding four times and didn’t manage a single shot on target.

The defeat leaves Pressley’s side in 11th spot in the Premiership table after losing four of their last five matches.

Tactical detail

He revealed a tactical failure on the pitch led to their poor first-half showing.

“I’m obviously really disappointed because there was one element in our defensive set-up that didn’t allow us to get the pressure to the ball that we really wanted to get,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

“It was a tactical detail that I don’t know why the individuals involved didn’t carry out the instruction we trained so hard for.

“And it was a consistent feature in the first half which didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted to.

“We’ve trained it the last three months but for some strange reason we got caught in between and never did what we’d worked towards.

“It really affected us. The first goal we conceded came as a result of that problem as well.

“So I was really disappointed with that because we wanted to be really aggressive and we weren’t.

“And also, watching it back, we never created enough chances, that’s for sure.

“We need to make better choices in possession and in the moments where we can transition. We’ve got to improve a lot on that. That’s another frustration for me.”

No half-time subs

Pressley chose not to make any substitutions at half-time despite the poor showing.

Asked if he was tempted to make changes at the break, he replied: “No, I wasn’t. I addressed the problem at half time.

“But I felt that we could still affect them with the right transitions.

“We had three or four moments where we have to do better but we don’t. It’s very frustrating.”

‘I take results very personally’

Though he projects a calm exterior in the dugout and in post-match interviews, Pressley admits that frustration stays with him for some time.

He added: “It takes me a while to get over days like that. I take it quite bad. I wasn’t good company.

“I take results very personally.

“I find it very frustrating just now that we seem to take steps forward and then we have a setback like the weekend.

“But I suppose that’s the journey.

“We play so well against Celtic, then there’s positive aspects against Falkirk and then we have a setback at the weekend.

“We just have to work really hard on the training ground and we highlight the areas of improvement and then we have to put that into practice.

“We’re trying to be a little bit more consistent around a lot of things.

“But I’m also aware that we need to pick up results.”