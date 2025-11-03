Steven Pressley reveals Dundee tactical failure led to Hearts hammering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Steven Pressley reveals Dundee tactical failure led to Hearts hammering

The Dens boss admits he takes bad results 'personally' and has taken time to get over the 4-0 defeat.

Steven Pressley
Frustrated Steven Pressley in the dugout at Tynecastle as Dundee are well-beaten by Hearts. Image: PA
By George Cran

Steven Pressley admits he was rotten company over the weekend after taking Dundee’s 4-0 defeat to Hearts “personally”.

The Dark Blues were well-beaten by the league leaders, conceding four times and didn’t manage a single shot on target.

The defeat leaves Pressley’s side in 11th spot in the Premiership table after losing four of their last five matches.

Tactical detail

He revealed a tactical failure on the pitch led to their poor first-half showing.

“I’m obviously really disappointed because there was one element in our defensive set-up that didn’t allow us to get the pressure to the ball that we really wanted to get,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

“It was a tactical detail that I don’t know why the individuals involved didn’t carry out the instruction we trained so hard for.

Shankland
Lawrence Shankland fires Hearts in front against Dundee. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

“And it was a consistent feature in the first half which didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted to.

“We’ve trained it the last three months but for some strange reason we got caught in between and never did what we’d worked towards.

“It really affected us. The first goal we conceded came as a result of that problem as well.

“So I was really disappointed with that because we wanted to be really aggressive and we weren’t.

“And also, watching it back, we never created enough chances, that’s for sure.

“We need to make better choices in possession and in the moments where we can transition. We’ve got to improve a lot on that. That’s another frustration for me.”

No half-time subs

Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
Landry Kabore scored in each half against Dundee. Image: SNS

Pressley chose not to make any substitutions at half-time despite the poor showing.

Asked if he was tempted to make changes at the break, he replied: “No, I wasn’t. I addressed the problem at half time.

“But I felt that we could still affect them with the right transitions.

“We had three or four moments where we have to do better but we don’t. It’s very frustrating.”

‘I take results very personally’

Though he projects a calm exterior in the dugout and in post-match interviews, Pressley admits that frustration stays with him for some time.

He added: “It takes me a while to get over days like that. I take it quite bad. I wasn’t good company.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley. Image: PA

“I take results very personally.

“I find it very frustrating just now that we seem to take steps forward and then we have a setback like the weekend.

“But I suppose that’s the journey.

“We play so well against Celtic, then there’s positive aspects against Falkirk and then we have a setback at the weekend.

“We just have to work really hard on the training ground and we highlight the areas of improvement and then we have to put that into practice.

“We’re trying to be a little bit more consistent around a lot of things.

“But I’m also aware that we need to pick up results.”

