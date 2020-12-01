Former Dundee United and St Johnstone goalkeeper Cammy Bell retires aged 34

Former Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell has retired from football at the age of 34.

Bell has hung up his gloves after a 14-year playing career which started at Kilmarnock before taking in stops at the likes of Rangers, United, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone, Falkirk and, finally, Queen’s Park.

The once-capped Scotland goalie played for the Tangerines in season 2016/17, the club’s first season in the Championship after relegation the previous term.

Bell will be best remembered by Arabs for saving three penalties in one game at Dunfermline in a 3-1 win for the Terrors in the September of that campaign.

He joined League Two Queen’s Park in February but persistent injuries meant he made no appearances for the club and has been forced to put an end to his playing days.

Former United and current Spiders boss Ray MacKinnon said: “I’ve worked with Cammy at both Dundee United and Falkirk before he joined up here at Hampden.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and a model professional.”