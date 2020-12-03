Dundee United break silence on Covid-19 scare after three members of Tangerines camp test positive

Dundee United have broken their silence on the club’s Covid-19 scare.

The Tannadice side confirmed Wednesday’s training was cancelled after three people inside the Tangerines camp returned positive coronavirus tests.

We exclusively revealed that none of the trio are players and it is understood tests to the rest of the staff inside the United bubble have come back negative.

And it is believed there is no threat to Saturday’s match at Livingston – but the Premiership outfit will continue to liaise with the SPFL and SFA.

‘Cleared to return to training’

They said: “Dundee United can confirm following recent testing that three members of our non-playing staff have returned positive Covid-19 test results.

“As a result of this, and as a precaution, Wednesday’s training session was cancelled.

“We have been cleared to return to training on Thursday and we continue dialogue with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board.

“All players tested negative in Tuesday’s routine testing.”

United are not the first Premiership club to have to deal with a coronavirus situation.

Several top-flight games have had to be postponed in 2020/21, with Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen among those directly impacted by the pandemic protocols.