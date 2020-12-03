Dundee United boss Micky Mellon out of Livingston and Rangers games as first-team coaching staff self-isolate after positive Covid-19 tests

Dundee United’s entire first-team coaching staff – including boss Micky Mellon – are self-isolating following three positive Covid-19 tests at the club.

The Tangerines have placed Thomas Courts, the academy head of tactical performance coach, in charge of training both today and tomorrow.

Former Kelty Hearts gaffer Courts – who appeared for Livingston, East Fife and Cowdenbeath during his playing days – has also taken over media duties.

United play Livingston away on Saturday in a Premiership clash and Mellon and his usual backroom staff will be absent from the dugout.

Mellon and Co will also miss the following weekend’s home game against league leaders Rangers.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday that three members of the United coaching staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

Further discussions with the authorities

No United player has recorded a positive test for the virus and there does not appear to be any threat to the fixture.

The Tannadice club confirmed today: “Following recent positive COVID-19 tests for non-playing staff and ahead of further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have taken the precautionary decision to ask all our first-team coaching staff to self-isolate.

“Academy head of tactical performance coach Thomas Courts and other academy staff will guide Thursday and Friday’s training sessions.

“Pending further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we will make no further comment at this time.”