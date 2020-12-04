Dundee United to kick off early when they face Kilmarnock at Tannadice in pre-Christmas fixture

Dundee United will make an earlier than expected start to their game against Kilmarnock at Tannadice on December 23.
The Wednesday night Premiership fixture, the last for Micky Mellon’s before Christmas, will now kick off at 6.30pm instead of 7.45.
The request to change the time was made by Killie and agreed to by the Tangerines.
