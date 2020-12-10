Former Dundee United defender Andy Robertson in running for FIFPro world team of year

Former Dundee United defender Andy Robertson is a contender to be named in the FIFPro world 11.

The Scotland captain is one of 55 players who have been recognised by fellow professionals in a poll conducted by the Federation Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels or FIFPro, the worldwide representative organisation for 65,000 professional footballers.

The prestigious award is in conjuction with the game’s world governing body Fifa.

The Liverpool left-back will find out if he has made the final team when the announcement is made next Thursday.

Joining Robertson in the group of defenders is Anfield teammate Virgil van Dijk, while keeper Alisson Becker, midfielder Jordan Henderson, as well as front duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, all represent the English champions.

Robertson is the only Scot on the list.