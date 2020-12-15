Rangers have accepted a two-game ban for striker Alfredo Morelos after he was cited by the SFA for a controversial foul on Dundee United’s Mark Connolly.

Morelos was booked for the challenge, which saw him strike the Irish defender in the face with his arm, during Sunday’s 2-1 win for the Light Blues at Tannadice.

He was issued with a citation for violent conduct on Tuesday afternoon, with a two-game ban applied pending a fast track tribunal on December 17.

However, the Gers chose not to challenge the governing body’s charge, meaning Morelos will now miss his side’s midweek Betfred Cup quarter final with St Mirren, followed by Sunday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Should it have been a red card for Alfredo Morelos? 🟥👇#BBCSportscene pic.twitter.com/iOA3Owm9fI — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) December 14, 2020

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard defended Morelos post-match at Tannadice on Sunday, saying: “I didn’t see an elbow. If you look at at again, there’s no elbow there. The referee saw it and dealt with it.

“It was a foul and a yellow card and it’s been dealt with.

“But if you look at it again, next time I see you, you’ll say it wasn’t an elbow.”