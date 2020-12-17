In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson discuss the Alfredo Morelos incident at Tannadice, the reaction to it from Dundee United and Rangers and the light it shone on refereeing in Scotland.

Other topics are St Johnstone’s progression to the Betfred Cup semi-finals and a local battle of two Championship promotion hopefuls, Dundee and Dunfermline.

