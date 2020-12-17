Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
COURIER TALKING FOOTBALL PODCAST: Referees have an unconscious bias in favour of Rangers and Celtic which Dundee United found out again

by Eric Nicolson
December 17 2020, 8.45am Updated: December 17 2020, 9.41am
© SNS GroupRangers Alfredo Morelos is only yellow carded by referee Steven MacLean.
In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson discuss the Alfredo Morelos incident at Tannadice, the reaction to it from Dundee United and Rangers and the light it shone on refereeing in Scotland.

Other topics are St Johnstone’s progression to the Betfred Cup semi-finals and a local battle of two Championship promotion hopefuls, Dundee and Dunfermline.

