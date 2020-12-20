Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist relaxed about his future as transfer window approaches as goalie admits he doesn’t like watching football

Dundee United’s star shot-stopper Benji Siegrist is content at Tannadice and happy to let others speculate about his future.

With the opening of the January transfer window now just a few days away, the Swiss goalkeeper, who is under contract until the summer of 2022, is almost certain to be attracting attention.

He was outstanding in the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday, producing superb save after superb save – including a couple of doubles.