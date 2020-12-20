Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist relaxed about his future as transfer window approaches as goalie admits he doesn’t like watching football

by Ian Roache
December 20 2020, 10.29pm
© SNS GroupBenji Siegrist saves after the ball deflects off Mark Reynolds.
Benji Siegrist saves after the ball deflects off Mark Reynolds.

Dundee United’s star shot-stopper Benji Siegrist is content at Tannadice and happy to let others speculate about his future.

With the opening of the January transfer window now just a few days away, the Swiss goalkeeper, who is under contract until the summer of 2022, is almost certain to be attracting attention.

He was outstanding in the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday, producing superb save after superb save – including a couple of doubles.

