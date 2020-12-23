Dundee United star Benjamin Siegrist’s agent claims Celtic are interested in signing goalie and hints at January transfer window move

The agent of Dundee United star Benjamin Siegrist claims Celtic are interested in signing the in-form goalie.

Dr Thomas Kraft told the Daily Mail that a move to Parkhead would be a “very good step” for the Tangerines keeper.

He also hinted the Swiss ace, 28, could leave Tannadice during next month’s transfer window, with teams from Germany and the Netherlands also monitoring the situation.

Future of Benjamin Siegrist uncertain

Kraft said: “Benjamin has had an extraordinary season and the last match against Hibernian he produced a high-level performance.

“There is interest in him from clubs in the Bundesliga and the Dutch Eredivisie.

“Celtic have also scouted him several times, that is true. But today, at this moment, we have no official offer from Celtic.

“Will Benjamin leave Dundee United in January? It depends on the financial situation at United.

“You would have to ask the club, it’s difficult for me to say.

“If there was a chance to move to Celtic then that would be a very good step for Benjamin.

“The other option is to sell him in the summer, but if there is an opportunity in January that could be probable.”

Keeper issues at Celtic Park

Celtic’s £5 million keeper Vasilis Barkas – a replacement for Fraser Forster – has failed to impress this season, forcing Neil Lennon to turn to former Dundee stars Scott Bain and Conor Hazard.

And it’s claimed Lennon wants to sign an experienced goalie next month.

Meanwhile, Siegrist has insisted he is content at United and happy to let others speculate about his future.

The former Aston Villa and Vaduz man was outstanding in the 1-1 draw with Hibs at the weekend.

Asked if he was preparing himself for a month of distracting transfer speculation, Siegrist said: “I am really happy and enjoying it.

“That is your (the media’s) job so I will let you worry about that and I will worry about how I can get better as a goalie.

“What I am thinking about is aiming to play at that level again in the next game.”