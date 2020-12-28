Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Robbie Neilson says he could still feel Jim McLean’s presence at Dundee United when he was in dugout

by Darren Johnstone
December 28 2020, 10.30pm
© SNS GroupRobbie Neilson's Dundee United departure saw Malky Mackay interviewed for the hot seat.
Robbie Neilson has paid tribute to Dundee United legend Jim McLean.

McLean, who has died at the age of 83, led the club to their sole top-flight title success in 1983 and oversaw the run to the Uefa Cup final four years later.

Jim McLean pictured in his office in 1988.
His hugely successful time in the dugout stretched from 1971 to 1993 and Neilson insists he benefited from the foundations the legendary boss put in place.

The Hearts boss – who masterminded United’s Championship title triumph last season before returning to Tynecastle in the summer – said: “His legacy up there is unbelievable, even when I was there you could still feel his legacy there in terms of what he achieved.

“When I was up there as a player and as a manager he was the main man in the club.

“Before Jim took over they were a lower-end second division team.

‘Up there with Ferguson and Stein’

“Jim instilled a winning mentality around the place.

“If you’re looking at Scottish managers, you’ve got Alex Ferguson, Jock Stein and McLean, they’re probably the three you would put in that bracket of greatness.

“I know a number of players who played under him and coaches who worked under him as well.

“There were a lot of stories and I think there will be a few decent books about Jim, his management and how he got the best out of the players.”