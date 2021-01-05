Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is to see a surgeon to investigate the knee ligament injury that has kept him out of the club’s last two matches.

Tangerines’ boss Micky Mellon has confirmed that the damage suffered by the Cameroon international is causing real concern.

The player has already had an X-ray and Fuchs will this week seek expert medical advice.

Mellon has his fingers crossed for someone who has quickly become an integral part of his team.

The United boss said: “Fuchs had a blocked challenge against Motherwell.

“It was a bit of a knee ligament issue.

“He managed to finish the game but it just got sorer as the adrenalin wore off.

“We had it X-rayed and it wasn’t looking good.

“On examination, though, it doesn’t show any evidence so we are a wee bit confused.

“He is going to go and see a surgeon (this week) to see exactly what is up with it.

“We are a wee bit worried about him but we will see how that pans out.

“He would be a big loss for us.”

McNulty concern

Striker Marc McNulty, who missed United’s goalless draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday, could also be facing a serious injury, according to Mellon.

The Tannadice gaffer said: “McNulty has a bit of an ankle knock.

“We will get that X-rayed because we are worried it might be some kind of stress fracture.

“We just get on with it. We will move on but obviously we’re disappointed to lose quality players.”

The casualty list doesn’t end there, with central defender Ryan Edwards and midfielder Calum Butcher also crocked.

The news on Butcher seems a bit brighter, with Mellon adding: “Butcher has got a bit of a hamstring injury.

“We are hoping that he will be OK for the Hamilton game (on January 16).”

On Edwards, who pulled out of the starting line-up to face the Dons just minutes before kick-off, Mellon said: “That was just a bit of a niggle so we will see in the next day or so.”

No bid for Robert

Meanwhile, Mellon dismissed reports suggesting United had tabled a bid for Airdrie midfielder Thomas Robert, claiming he had never heard of the player.

Asked about the 20-year-old Frenchman, the United manager responded: “Who? I don’t even know who he is.

“I can put an end to that one at the minute, with all due respect to Thomas.

“We will work hard to try and bring players here but, I will be honest with you, we are not looking to do much at the minute unless Tony (sporting director Asghar) and the guys can do a bit of jiggery-pokery.”