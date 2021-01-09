Jim McLean ‘will never be forgotten,’ declares Micky Mellon as Dundee United prepare to play first home game since legend’s death

Micky Mellon has declared that Jim McLean “will never be forgotten” as Dundee United prepare to play their first home match since the legendary manager’s death.

The Tangerines’ players will be greeted by the sea of tributes that have adorned the stadium since McLean’s passing on Boxing Day when they report for work today.

There will be respect and gratitude paid to the brilliant coach this afternoon and Mellon emphasised how memories of McLean will never fade.

Asked if his players will take in the sight of so many cards, flags and scarves when they arrive at Tannadice for the match against St Johnstone, current boss Mellon said: “It should mean something to the players.

“The club should always have a tribute to Jim McLean.

“It should always have Jim McLean about it.

“It shouldn’t just be about a moment.

“Certainly, I’ve spoken to you about it before (and) Jim McLean should always be around here.

“We all know very clearly what he did for Dundee United.

“For me, it will be good for the football club to show their gratitude to him in this moment.

“But Jim McLean will always be Dundee United. Dundee United will always be grateful to Jim McLean.

“That will never change.

“He will never be forgotten here. That’s for sure.”

Among the many tributes, United have produced a Jim McLean commemorative match programme and the club have also opened an online book of condolence that can be accessed via their website.