Arbroath sign Dundee United defender Jake Davidson on loan until end of season

Defender Jake Davidson will go straight into Arbroath’s squad for the home Scottish Cup tie against Falkirk after joining the Lichties on loan.

Davidson (20) has made the switch from Dundee United until the end of the season.

The Angus club were grateful to the Tangerines for facilitating the deal, saying: “We would like to thank Dundee United for allowing Jake to make the move to Gayfield until the end of the season.”

He has previously had successful loan spells with Spartans, Queen’s Park and, most recently, Waterford in Ireland.

Davidson is rated highly by Tannadice boss Micky Mellon and the player was on the bench for United at Aberdeen last weekend.

He is match fit and ready if required by boss Dick Campbell to start against the Bairns.