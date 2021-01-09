GAME OFF: Dundee United’s home match against St Johnstone postponed after Tannadice pitch fails second inspection

Dundee United’s home Premiership match against St Johnstone has been postponed after Tannadice failed a second pitch inspection.

The surface was initially checked at noon and a further check pencilled in.

Just after 1pm, the decision was taken to call the match off.

United, who have undersoil heating, put out a statement this morning saying that “heavy overnight frost” had prompted the first inspection.

Then, confirming the bad news this afternoon, the club confirmed via Twitter: “After a pitch inspection by the match referee, today’s game has been postponed due to a small area of the pitch still not being sufficiently thawed out. The rearranged date will be announced in due course.”

The weather has claimed several matches in the Scottish Cup this weekend, including Arbroath vs Falkirk, Stirling Albion vs Raith Rovers, Morton vs Dunfermline and Montrose’s visit to Nairn County.