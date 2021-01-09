Sunday, January 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

New date confirmed for Dundee United’s postponed home clash with St Johnstone

by Ian Roache
January 9 2021, 4.13pm Updated: January 10 2021, 8.26am
© SNS GroupDundee United skipper Mark Reynolds chases St Johnstone winger Craig Conway earlier this season.
Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds chases St Johnstone winger Craig Conway earlier this season.

Dundee United’s home clash with St Johnstone will now take place on Tuesday night at 6.30pm.

The original Premiership fixture was postponed earlier this afternoon after the frozen Tannadice pitch failed a second inspection.

The first check took place at noon then was followed by one an hour or so later.

United said: “Confirmation that today’s postponed Scottish Premiership clash against @StJohnstone has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 12 January 2021 with a 6.30pm kick-off.”