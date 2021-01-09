New date confirmed for Dundee United’s postponed home clash with St Johnstone

Dundee United’s home clash with St Johnstone will now take place on Tuesday night at 6.30pm.

The original Premiership fixture was postponed earlier this afternoon after the frozen Tannadice pitch failed a second inspection.

The first check took place at noon then was followed by one an hour or so later.

United said: “Confirmation that today’s postponed Scottish Premiership clash against @StJohnstone has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 12 January 2021 with a 6.30pm kick-off.”