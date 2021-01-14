PODCAST: Lawrence Shankland and Guy Melamed show perfect timing

Lawrence Shankland is making national news again thanks to his stunning goal against St Johnstone but does it make it more likely he will leave Dundee United by the end of this month?
In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Ian Roache and Eric Nicolson analyse the magnificent long-range finish, its implications and discuss another striker who hit the headlines at Tannadice, Saints’ Guy Melamed.
Also on the agenda are Dundee’s interest in Nicky Clark, the Celtic Dubai farce and the Dark Blues narrowly avoiding humiliation in the Scottish Cup.
Listen below at Podbean
Or subscribe and listen at
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe