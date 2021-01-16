Dundee United: Louis Appere unfazed by having first top-flight goal overshadowed and jokes about assist for Lawrence Shankland wonder strike

Dundee United frontman Louis Appere was quite happy to let the “best I’ve seen” overshadow his first Premiership goal.

A smiling Appere also claimed an assist for Lawrence Shankland’s 53-yard wonder strike despite his pass being delivered just inches from the halfway line.

The 21-year-old joined everyone else inside Tannadice on Tuesday in looking on in amazement as Shankland floated the ball over St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark’s head to earn a 2-2 home draw for Micky Mellon’s men.

It stole the headlines from him after what was an extremely good first goal in the top flight that had given United an early lead.

Appere didn’t seem to mind, though.

‘Best I’ve seen’

He said: “Of course I’ll be claiming the assist!

“To be fair, I’ve seen Shanks do that before in training sessions.

“He will just ping them from the halfway line.

“He has hit them clean like that before but I’m glad he did it in a game – what a finish.

Not from there…😱 Lawrence Shankland scored this stunner for Dundee United from just-past the half-way line in their 2-2 draw with St Johnstone at Tannadice! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UvydMSAd5k — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 12, 2021

“It is as good a goal as I’ve seen in my career – it’s got to be. In fact, it’s probably the best I’ve seen.

“I had a good angle on it as well, a great view. It was a fantastic hit and he caught it perfectly.

“I would probably have rather scored his than mine!

“There was nothing I could do about him overshadowing my goal.

“I went into the St Johnstone game really looking to get a goal and I’m glad I got it so early on. I’m just looking to kick on from here now.”

Setting aside the Shankland chip, there was frustration in the United camp in midweek at, as they saw it, two dropped points at home.

Appere added: “It ended up being a point when we were looking to get three points from that game.

“There have been a couple of matches like that, where we played well but just been a bit unfortunate to just get a draw.

“Hopefully, we can get that right at Hamilton.

“I think the last time we played Accies it was a similar sort of game (to the St Johnstone one), where we could have scored a few goals but ended up with a point.”

Appere’s Premiership campaign hasn’t been what he would have hoped for, with his game time limited thus far.

However, he is now targeting a strong second part of the season.

“Everyone wants to play as much as possible and I just have to keep working hard,” he said.

“Through injury (to others) last week I got my opportunity to start and to show what I can do.

“I worked hard and we got a good point at Aberdeen and then another against St Johnstone.

“Hopefully, I have shown enough to keep playing.

“I suppose it is a learning curve.

“I am still young in my career and it is something I have not had to deal with before because last season I played the majority of the games.

“I just had to keep my head down, do what I can do and wait for my opportunity to be ready when it comes.”

There is an upside to having such intense competition for places at Tannadice, with Appere able to learn from the likes of Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark, who has just agreed a new deal with the club.

He said: “It is something I had done with Shanks and Nicky, and now Marc has come in.

“I am just learning what I can and trying to improve my game.

“I also know there are strengths I want to use when I get the opportunity.

“We have three other brilliant strikers and it is good to learn from them.”

If United can see off Accies today then they will move 12 points clear of the Lanarkshire side.

Appere said: “It will be a tough test but we need to match that and hopefully our quality can shine through as well.”

Meanwhile, United’s home Premiership game against Celtic will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Tannadice match has been moved to Sunday, March 7 with a 12 noon kick-off.