Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has answered questions about his future until he’s blue in the face – but the only colour for him right now is tangerine.

Shankland says he’s in no rush to move on from United. In fact, the 25-year-old is loving life at Tannadice.

Courier Sport spoke to the Scotland international just days after his wonder goal against St Johnstone caught the eye of fans, players and ex-pros across the UK.