Wednesday, January 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United talisman Lawrence Shankland on adapting to life in top flight and what lies ahead for him at club and international level

by Calum Woodger
January 20 2021, 8.32am Updated: January 20 2021, 9.42am
© Supplied by Canva/SNSLawrence Shankland.
Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland hopes to be part of Steve Clarke's Euro 2020 squad.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has answered questions about his future until he’s blue in the face – but the only colour for him right now is tangerine.

Shankland says he’s in no rush to move on from United. In fact, the 25-year-old is loving life at Tannadice.

Courier Sport spoke to the Scotland international just days after his wonder goal against St Johnstone caught the eye of fans, players and ex-pros across the UK.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe