Dundee United striker Marc McNulty sets coaching as career goal when he finishes playing

Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has revealed that becoming a coach is his career goal once he stops playing.

The on-loan Reading man is still only 28 so has a few years left in him on the park.

However, he does envisage standing in the technical area one day.

With that in mind, McNulty will book himself a place on a coaching course this summer as he aims to get his Uefa B licence.

Speaking on DUTV to former Tannadice captain Sean Dillon, the Tangerines’ frontman said: “When you are younger you just focus on playing.

🆕#DUTV@sparkymcnulty speaks to @busydillo "ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇᴍ ᴀʀᴇ ʀᴇᴀʟʟʏ ɢᴏᴏᴅ ʟᴀᴅꜱ, ᴄʀᴇᴅɪᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴀɴᴀɢᴇʀ ᴀꜱ ɪᴛ'ꜱ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ᴅᴏᴡɴ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇᴍ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴛʜᴇʏ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ᴀʀᴏᴜɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄʟᴜʙ."#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 19, 2021

“Me, especially, I just wanted to score goals and play football.

“I didn’t really take that much interest in the game – how you set up, formations and things like that.

“It is not until you get older and work under managers that you see the different ways they work. You pick up on things.

“I am looking to possibly do my B licence (in the) summer,” added the Scotland international.

“Players always say: ‘Oh, I’ll get that done.’

“That can go on for year after year so I think this year I’m just going to bite the bullet.

“It certainly does interest me. I’m not just doing it to get my badge.”