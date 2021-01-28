Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: Dundee United fans answer their club’s call but the football takes a big turn for the worse

by Eric Nicolson
January 28 2021, 9.23pm Updated: January 28 2021, 9.33pm
© SNS GroupDundee United boss Micky Mellon was frustrated after his side's poor performance against St Mirren.
Dundee United fans have come to their club’s aid off the pitch and many of them are making their feelings known about what they are seeing on it.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss football and finances at Tannadice.

Also on the agenda are St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup heroics and Dundee’s points dropped at Arbroath.

