Dundee United players believe in manager Micky Mellon says midfielder Peter Pawlett

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett says they believe in manager Micky Mellon as they head into today’s crucial Premiership clash at Ross County.

United are in the midst of an eight-game winless run as they travel north for what could be a pivotal meeting with County in terms of the battle at the bottom.

The Staggies are only five points behind the Tangerines in the relegation play-off spot with United, sitting seventh, facing just six games before the split.

Pawlett doesn’t believe it’s at the stage where they should be panicking yet and has backed the players and boss Mellon to turn it around.

“Every game determines what happens, it’s not a case of us being relegated if we lose tomorrow – not at all,” the 30-year-old said.

“We don’t look beyond the next game and that’s the best mentality to have as a team.

“We believe in each other and we believe in the manager. Today is an opportunity to go and get three points.

“We’re new to the league and we just want to build on that and be good.”

He continued: “The last three results (defeats to St Mirren, Hibs and Motherwell) have not been to our standard, of course, but as a team we have to keep looking up the table.

“We’re aware of the situation and what’s happening underneath us and the manager’s made that clear but I don’t think anything changes on our behalf.

“We keep focused and keep our mentality right and we’ll be ready to take on the challenge of getting three points.

“We’re ready for a fight this afternoon, the next three points that are available to us.

“That’s all we can affect at this moment in time. As footballers that’s our job and as soon as the whistle is blown we’ll be ready to go.”

Team effort to turn Tangerines form around

Former Aberdeen and MK Dons man Pawlett insists it’s not up just to he and fellow older heads in the United squad to help turn the tide, saying everyone must play their part.

“Of course, you hold that responsibility,” he added.

“There are some good experienced heads but we’ve got a mix of everything.

“The last three results have been poor and we accept it’s not good enough but we have a chance today to get everything going again.”

Whether that’s coming off the bench to impact the game, as he’s been accustomed to of late, or starting, Pawlett says he’ll be ready.

The last time the Tangerines played in Dingwall back in August, Pawlett was on the scoresheet in a 2-1 win as they turned in one of their best displays of the season.

The attacking midfielder is hopeful they can do something similar this time around.

“Yes, of course, hopefully we can replicate that result and performance,” Pawlett said.

“Every player’s hopeful that they play the next game and are as positive as they can be that they get the nod.

“I’ll be focused and ready to play my part.”