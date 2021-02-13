Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs feared having to watch rest of season on screen rather than be on pitch

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs feared watching the rest of the season on TV or a laptop screen after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury.

Fuchs worried both himself and his club when he reported pain in his knee following the Boxing Day home win over Motherwell.

Ligament damage was feared and the Tangerines eventually sent their player away to have a scan done, after initially encountering problems accessing a specialist because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While he was waiting for the check, Fuchs was actually feeling fine.

Back in team

Then, after some rest on the sidelines, he returned to the side for the match against Hibs on January 30.

He has been one of the first names on the team sheet since and helped United to a crucial victory away to Ross County last weekend.

Now he is hoping today’s home meeting with Livingston beats the weather.

Reflecting on an anxious time, the Cameroon international said: “After the game (versus Motherwell), I felt a little bit of pain and I talked to the physio.

“He told me that we should do a scan but then I didn’t feel pain after one day.

“We still had the scan done and they told me that what I needed was three months to recover.

“I didn’t understand that because I didn’t feel pain.

“I could run, I could jump – I could do everything.

“After that, I was told we would have to wait and then take it bit by bit.

“I had to do that because if I returned quickly then it could be a problem.”

Asked if he feared his season could be over, he replied: “Yes, because I want to play.

“I came here to Scotland to play football.

“If not, then all I could do was watch the team on the TV, sitting on the settee.

“I did not want that – I wanted to help the team.”

Since returning to the line-up, Fuchs has made it through clashes against the Hibees, Steelmen and Staggies unscathed.

Free of injury

In doing so, he has reminded everyone how important he is to Micky Mellon’s side as he continues to get used to Scottish football.

“It has been difficult because I was out for one month,” he said.

“After that time, you perhaps do not have match sharpness because you have been injured.

“I feel free of injury now.

“It is different here in Scotland.

“It is more physical and faster than I was used to.

“You don’t get so much time on the ball.

“In other countries, it is more laid-back so I need to think faster and play faster.”

The midfielder played a key role in United’s superb opening goal at Dingwall, scored by striker Lawrence Shankland following a terrific, sweeping move.

He knows how vital it was to bring three points back down the A9 and will be looking for three more when Livi visit this afternoon, weather permitting.

County victory crucial

Fuchs said: “It was very important because we knew we had to win that Ross County game.

“We have a good team with good players.

“Sometimes in matches, like against Aberdeen, we lacked goals but it was still a good result. This time against County, we needed to get the victory.

“It was good that we got goals because we needed to start scoring again.

“It was important that Lawrence scored because he is good for the team.

“He is a striker and we need to get the ball to him. If we do then he can score.

“I know he has scored a lot of goals for Dundee United and he is a crucial player for us.”

As for the chances of the game being on after the heavy snowfall, Fuchs will have his fingers crossed.

He added: “There is a lot of snow and that has made us train indoors but I just hope we can play the game.”