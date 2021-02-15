Dundee United have appealed against straight red card shown to Peter Pawlett during win over Livingston

Dundee United have appealed against the red card shown to midfielder Peter Pawlett at Tannadice on Saturday.

Pawlett was sent packing by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Livingston’s Jason Holt after 31 minutes of the Tangerines’ 3-0 win.

At the time it looked harsh on the home player but TV evidence subsequently appeared to show Pawlett raising his boot while making the tackle.

United manager Micky Mellon and sporting director Tony Asghar, however, have both looked at the incident on video and decided to try to get the straight red overturned.

Livi have also appealed against the ordering-off of their player Jack Fitzwater in the same game.

The visitors’ defender was given his marching orders for a supposed last-man tackle on United substitute Ian Harkes as the American tried to burst into the Livi penalty area in the second half.

‘Tough job’

In the aftermath of the match, which saw United move back into the Premiership’s top six, Mellon said of the Pawlett challenge: “I’m too far away to be honest but I looked at the reaction of the players and it was a bit aghast.

“(It was) a hands in head moment. The two benches looked at each other and were surprised as well.

“I will try never to criticise referees because it’s a tough job.”