Dundee United cash in to tune of extra £10,000 thanks to big rise in DUSF membership

Dundee United will cash in to the tune of £10,000 this week thanks to the rapidly growing membership of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

The DUSF are releasing the funds to the Tangerines to assist them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This payment will take the figure forwarded by the fans’ organisation to £70,000 and the aim is to raise £100,000 by the end of April.

This generous gesture has been made possible by the supporters, who have been joining DUSF in their droves and, thereby, investing in their team.

Indeed, the Tannadice club’s chairman Mark Ogren, his son and vice-chairman Scott, sporting director Tony Asghar and manager Micky Mellon have all signed up.

The membership has doubled since the Foundation’s annual meeting on December 9 last year and now exceeds 1,600.