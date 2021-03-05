Dundee United agree Kieran Freeman can return to Peterhead on loan

Dundee United have agreed that promising defender Kieran Freeman can return to Peterhead on loan as soon as the League One club gets back to business.

The 20-year-old – who started this season by making three appearances in the United first-team –joined the Blue Toon in October.

He made 14 appearances before being recalled when the leagues outwith the Premiership and Championship were mothballed in January.

The Scottish youth international, who started his career with the Terrors as a youngster before heading to Southampton in July 2016 for three and a half years, returned to Tannadice a year ago on a short-term deal which was quickly extended until 2022.

Freeman played all across the back four for Peterhead as well as in midfield and McInally is delighted to have him back on board.

‘Kieran was excellent in the first half of this campaign’

He said: “We started talking about this as soon as the news about the leagues restarting was mentioned.

“I am delighted that Dundee United have confirmed that Kieran can return as he was excellent in the first half of this campaign.

“As well as being a really good technical player, he has a real appetite for coming out on top in his individual battles which is great to see.”

McInally is also keen to speak to Dundee about Lyall Cameron, who scored three times during his loan stint at Peterhead earlier this season, and Josh Mulligan, who is expected to return to fitness this month after an ankle injury.