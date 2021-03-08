Dundee United ‘unfortunate’ not to beat Celtic says boss Micky Mellon as he expresses delight at the return of Logan Chalmers

Micky Mellon believes Dundee United were unfortunate not to beat Celtic at Tannadice yesterday – and labelled the Tangerines’ performance “a triumph”.

United played out a goalless draw against the Hoops, a result that crowned Rangers champions and all but ended the Tangerines’ hopes of making the top six.

While the visitors dominated the opening period, United came into the contest after the break and were much improved.

They had chances to win it late on, after substitutes Peter Pawlett, Louis Appere and Logan Chalmers injected some energy and dynamism into their play.

However, Mellon’s men had to settle for a share of the spoils, with the United gaffer quick to praise his side for their display.

“You’ve got to be on the top of your game, you’re playing Celtic,” he said.

“They’ve got unbelievable talent and we’ve got a group of players who are working hard to try to be the best they can.

“We’re coaching them and working them hard.

“It’s a triumph for coaching and hard work from a group of players who went into the game with the right mentality and tried to get a result.

“Sometimes you’ve got to celebrate that as well, not just going on about Celtic.

“Our players did all the necessaries and we’re very unfortunate not to get the victory.”

Mellon has high hopes for Terrors wing kid Chalmers

In replacing Ian Harkes with 11 minutes remaining, Chalmers made his first appearance in tangerine since injuring his ankle against Aberdeen in October last year.

Mellon was delighted to welcome the young winger back into the fold and believes a bright future lies in store for the 20-year-old.

He added: “We all know what a talent he is and, probably with a wee bit of sharpness, he could’ve been the man that saved it for us.

“We’re talking about a young lad that’s come right on the scene this season and he’s done terrifically.

“We’ve got high hopes for him in the future.”