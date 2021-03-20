Dundee United may have missed out on their top-six dream but they will still go into the split on a high following this win over Aberdeen at Tannadice.

The two previous games in this campaign between the sides had ended 0-0 and this was another tight contest with Adrian Sporle proving to be the home hero, netting the only goal of the game in the second half.

Before kick-off, the United players stood instead of taking the knee as a sign of solidarity with Rangers ace Glen Kamara.

We stand today with Glen Kamara, and others who suffer at the hands of racism. Today’s decision to stand rather than take the knee is a show of solidarity by our players to enhance the message that racism in any form is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in society. pic.twitter.com/kKdR6S8BHd — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 20, 2021

The former Dundee midfielder has accused Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela of “vile racist abuse” during Thursday’s Europa League clash.

Kamara, 25, issued a statement through his lawyer on Friday night in which he gave a graphic account of the alleged incident – which Kudela denies – and demanded action from Uefa.

United wrote on Twitter: “We stand today with Glen Kamara, and others who suffer at the hands of racism.

“Today’s decision to stand rather than take the knee is a show of solidarity by our players to enhance the message that racism in any form is unacceptable and has no place anywhere in society.”

Bright start for the visitors

Eight minutes into the game, the Tangerines had a big scare when a Dean Campbell shot hit off home defender Ryan Edwards and then spun just wide, hitting the outside of Benjamin Siegrist’s right-hand post.

United had a chance of their own in the 21st minute but Jeando Fuchs shot well over the bar under pressure from Aberdeen defenders.

After that, there was little in the way of further clear-cut opportunities until the 39th minute when Lawrence Shankland dinked Lewis but his effort was stopped on the line by Ash Taylor.

Right on half-time, Aberdeen were looking for a penalty after Lewis Ferguson went down in the United box under a challenge from Calum Butcher but referee Greg Aitken booked the Dons midfielder for simulation.

Dundee United edge tight contest

In the 58th minute, Marc McNulty linked well with Shankland but the striker’s shot was cleared for a corner.

Shortly after, the home players were screaming for a penalty when the ball appeared to strike Campbell’s arm inside the Dons box but the referee saw no offence.

However, United scored what proved to be the winner in the 61st minute thanks to a well-worked move that began with Fuchs winning possession and ended with Shankland teeing up Sporle who calmly shot low past Lewis.

Aberdeen tried manfully to get back into the game but United comfortably saw out the match to secure all three points.