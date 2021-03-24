Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs gave perfect reponse to Cameroon disappointment

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs gave the perfect response to being left out of the Cameroon squad, according to his club boss.

Fuchs was named in the provisional group for the African Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde and Rwanda, to be played this Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

However, he failed to make the final selection so can’t add to his two-cap total.

Any disappointment Fuchs suffered, though, didn’t show as he put on a man-of-the-match show as United beat Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday.

Tangerines’ gaffer Micky Mellon certainly thinks his player will go on to play many more times for his country and is just delighted to have him at Tannadice.

The United boss said: “We haven’t been in contact with them but I know they are well aware of how he is doing here.

“You all know Jeando is a special footballer – a real talent.

“He trains like he plays and that is a lesson for any young player.”

Big smile

Mellon added: “Every day he has big smile on his face and loves his football.

“He is a football fanatic and watches three or four games a night.

“He loves the game and chats about it all the time.

“Having someone like Jeando at the club is great for the environment here because the others look at him and asking themselves why he plays so well. Watch him in training and you see why.”