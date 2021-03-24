Thursday, March 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

PODCAST: Don’t expect to see Marc McNulty at Dundee United next season

by Eric Nicolson
March 24 2021, 6.39pm Updated: March 24 2021, 7.17pm
© Shutterstock FeedMarc McNulty up against Andrew Considine.
Marc McNulty in action against Aberdeen.

St Johnstone have a top six finish to add to their Betfred Cup triumph.

How long will this golden era last and what is the key to it?

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson come up with some answers in this week’s Talking Football podcast.

ANALYSIS: How do Dundee United’s attacking stats compare to the rest of the Premiership?

Meanwhile, after Dundee United beat Aberdeen, on-loan striker Marc McNulty’s comments about the team’s style of play have raised a number of questions – one of those being, has it cost him and Lawrence Shankland a place in the Scotland squad?

Dundee look like they have a young star in their midfield and we pay tribute to Peter Lorimer, a true great from this part of the country.

Listen below at Podbean

Or click, listen and subscribe at –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Kai Fotheringham: Dundee United kid on fulfilling lifelong dream by scoring Scottish Cup winner for boyhood heroes Falkirk and his hopes for loan spell

More from The Courier