PODCAST: Don’t expect to see Marc McNulty at Dundee United next season

St Johnstone have a top six finish to add to their Betfred Cup triumph.

How long will this golden era last and what is the key to it?

Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson come up with some answers in this week’s Talking Football podcast.

Meanwhile, after Dundee United beat Aberdeen, on-loan striker Marc McNulty’s comments about the team’s style of play have raised a number of questions – one of those being, has it cost him and Lawrence Shankland a place in the Scotland squad?

Dundee look like they have a young star in their midfield and we pay tribute to Peter Lorimer, a true great from this part of the country.

