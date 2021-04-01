Dundee United given new £12,500 cash injection as Foundation remain on course to hit £100,000 target

Dundee United have received a £12,500 cash injection, courtesy of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

This latest sum takes the total sent to the club so far from the DUSF to an impressive £82,500.

The aim is to reach their £100,000 target by the end of this month to assist the Tangerines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans’ organisation are confident they will achieve that goal.

A DUSF statement issued to members said: “Although the rate of new memberships has slowed over the past couple of weeks we are hopeful that with a continued push on recruiting new subscribers over the next month we can hit the £100k target.”