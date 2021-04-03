Dundee United goal hero Adrian Sporle confident Tangerines will enjoy successful cup campaign

Adrian Sporle hopes to grab the cup spotlight today after having the glory nicked from him when he scored his first goal for Dundee United against Partick Thistle.

Usually when you open your goals account with your new club it is all about you and your achievement.

However, the Argentinian was, understandably, overshadowed by teammate Lawrence Shankland as the striker grabbed a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Firhill in the Championship on January 11, 2020.

His tap-in couldn’t match up to Shankland’s exploits but Sporle has had the headlines all to himself lately.

He grabbed the winner last time out against Aberdeen and also found the net in his previous two starts, against Kilmarnock and Livingston.

If he can make it four in four when Thistle visit today in the Scottish Cup third round then that could set the Tangerines off on the road to Hampden.

Won in 2010

Sporle is certainly optimistic about his club’s chances in a competition they famously won in 2010.

He said: “I hope we can go all the way and win the cup.

“When you walk around Tannadice you see all the photographs of those amazing achievements.

“I know United won the cup in 2010 and it would be incredible if we could do something like that as a team.

“St Johnstone did very well in the Betfred Cup and had a good run this season so it can be done.

“I am hopeful that, with the team we have this year, we could be the same as them – reach the final and win.

“Also, last season, in the league, I scored my first goal for the club against Partick.

“I hope to be able to repeat that and maybe that would be a good omen for the team.”

Maybe it would, especially as 11 years ago United faced the Jags in the Scottish Cup at the fourth round stage.

They had an Argentinian player, Damian Casalinuovo, in their side that day and he got on the scoresheet, albeit thanks to a blatant handball that was missed by the referee.

He said: “For me, if we could win this competition, I would be thinking only of it being my second trophy after winning the Championship last season.

“It would be such an important thing in my career if I could do that.”

Cup experience

Sporle had some experience of cup football in his homeland with Banfield.

He added: “Yes, I played in the Copa Libertadores and also the Copa Sudamericana.

“I have experience of playing in big cup matches in Argentina.

“When I was younger I loved playing in those matches back home.

“I played every game against San Lorenzo, for example, including the Libertadores.

“I will be looking for better fortune here in Scotland.

“I hope to actually win the cup because it is possible with this club and these teammates.”

No hard feelings

Meanwhile, Sporle insists there are no hard feelings between his and the opposition despite the Jags being part of Hearts’ court action that threatened United’s promotion last summer.

“There were a few weeks when we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.

“It was a worry.

“I thought Partick didn’t deserve to be relegated and the league should have been played until the end.

“We were named champions but even if we had played all the games we would have won the league anyway.”