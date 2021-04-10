Benjamin Siegrist remains focused on delivering for Dundee United ahead of Hamilton Accies clash

Benjamin Siegrist delivering ripostes with class and focus as another interview centres on his future will come as no surprise to anyone who has seen him in action.

‘The Swiss Wall’ has effortlessly adjusted to the rigours of top-flight football, carrying himself with poise and grace throughout a campaign that has seen him linked with clubs across Europe.

From giants of our game Celtic to teams on the continent in Germany and Holland, Siegrist has fielded as many enquiries about his next destination as he has shots in 2020/21.

Well, not quite.

After all, the 29-year-old has made 125 top-flight saves, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process and, effectively, winning a number of points on his own for the Tangerines.

Not far behind him in that saves-made list is Ryan Fulton of Hamilton Accies – United’s opponent today.

While modestly avoiding being drawn on his future, Siegrist takes the time to wish his injured counterpart well after the Accies No 1 dislocated his knee slipping on ice outside his home this week.

“That is a disappointment for him and I send him my best wishes because he has been really unlucky,” he said of Fulton.

‘I am always thankful that I have established myself here at Dundee United in the Premiership’

As for his own situation, Siegrist is happy to let the football do the talking as he looks to continue his role as the Tangerines’ fail-safe headed into the post-split fixtures.

“I haven’t given much thought to it,” he admitted.

“It’s nice there is a bit of speculation and that happens when you’re on form.

“How I see it, how I can be most successful on the pitch is to just focus on the games.

“The communication between (sporting director) Tony (Asghar) and I has always been that if the right opportunity comes then they’ll do right by the player.

“At the same time, I am always thankful that I have established myself here at Dundee United in the Premiership.

“It’s a two-way street, the club have put trust in me over the last couple of seasons and I’d like to think I have paid that back.

“My goal is always to compete at the highest level so my dreams, goals and aspirations are to continuously move forward and test myself.

“It’s always important to have short-term and long-term goals.

“Part of that is by setting the bar high, being ambitious and trying to play at the highest level you can.

“I have one more year after this summer, we constantly talk but the transfer window isn’t even open so there is no point trying to discuss something that might happen in the future.

“That’s a bit pointless so, like I said, I am under contract and if something comes up that we need to speak about then I’m sure we will speak about it.

“It’s business as usual. I like to train and play, look after myself and what I can do on the pitch – and leave other things to other people.”

Self-effacing Siegrist has a quiet confidence that could take him to the top

As Siegrist says, he is ambitious – don’t mistake his humility for a lack of purpose.

Contracted until 2022, it is likely to be a pivotal summer for both player and club, and his future may one day lie away from the City of Discovery.

For now, though, all the former Aston Villa kid wants is to keep improving under Micky Mellon’s watch.

“Every time you get plaudits you want to do better the next time,” he continued.

“The way I see it, my progress comes from the preparation I’ve had in training and then taking it into games.

“The way the games have developed this season it has allowed me to show my abilities but you need to be consistent and keep learning.

“It has been a good season for me personally but you always have to improve, add more to your repertoire.

“Whether it’s fitness-wise, skill-wise or mentality – you can always get better at something.

“All you can do is focus on each game, work out what you need to do to prepare for that and take it from there.

“That has been the way I’ve looked at it this season and it’s worked well.”

Will United’s war of attrition with Accies ever end?

The Terrors travel to South Lanarkshire this afternoon looking to start life in the bottom six fruitfully.

It’ll be United’s third trip to New Douglas Park this season and, although it could be said familiarity breeds contempt, the teams seem happy enough in each other’s company.

They have been inseparable at Accies’ ground, sharing the spoils twice in previous meetings. A war of attrition it seems.

Siegrist hopes that changes, even if he doesn’t quite understand why they’re getting another bite at the cherry.

“I don’t know how it works,” he laughed.

“I would prefer to play at home three times than away but it is my first time in the split and I don’t know what the criteria is.

“At the end of the day, we have all played in those stadiums and faced up to the teams and so all we need to do is focus on trying to take the three points.

“Anything else would be background noise.

“It is the first time for me but it doesn’t change anything and the way you approach games.

“They are teams you would normally play.

“We want to start on the front foot with a good result to start off the bottom six. We should be in a good place after the cup win.

“The last bit is the most important bit. It is not where you start it is where you finish.

“It is about performances and finishing strong. It has been a drag at times with lots of games but it has, in general, been good.

“We definitely want to finish strong.

“Our focus is on the league and we want to start with a win in our first game post split.”