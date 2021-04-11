Micky Mellon: Dundee United have had no approach from Doncaster Rovers to speak to their manager

Dundee United have had no approach from Doncaster Rovers for their manager Micky Mellon.

The Tannadice boss has been linked with the English League One club, who have a caretaker head coach in charge until the end of the season.

Mellon forged his career down south, first as a player and then in the dugout.

He has managed Fleetwood Town, Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers and his reputation was enhanced by the back-to-back promotions achieved with the latter.

Under Mellon, United have re-established themselves as a Premiership side after he took over from Robbie Neilson during the coronavirus shutdown.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Hamilton mathematically secured the Tangerines’ top-flight status and lifted them into seventh, a case of expectations being met in most people’s eyes.

Darren Moore left Doncaster for Sheffield Wednesday last month, at which point defender Andy Butler was tasked with taking the team through to the summer.

Their poor run of form continued at the weekend when they were beaten 4-1 by Wigan Athletic.

It is understood that Mellon is on a shortlist of potential appointments for next season.

But if the Yorkshire club do want to speak to him to gauge his interest and persuade him to return to England they have yet to notify United.