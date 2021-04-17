Dundee United fans furious over Richard Foster’s bizarre Benjamin Siegrist injury call

Dundee United fans took to social media to blast BBC Scotland pundit Richard Foster for his bizarre statement about goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Siegrist was due to start United’s 1-0 Scottish Cup last-16 win over Forfar Athletic last night, broadcast live from Station Park on the BBC Scotland channel, however the Swiss stopper injured his hand in the warm up.

Back-up keeper Deniz Mehmet took his place between the sticks, with goalie coach Neil Alexander sitting on the bench for the Terrors.

With less than half an hour until kick off, the TV cameras caught the Tangerines making a late swap in the goal, prompting a strange response to the scenes from Partick Thistle defender Foster.

The former Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone full-back said: “This might sound horrible but I hope he’s broken his wrist or his hand because otherwise just wrap it up and get out there and play.

“It didn’t look like he was in too much distress, it looked like he had a wee sore wrist and he’s came off.

“If it’s not a serious injury then just strap it up and play on.”

‘Disheartening and pathetic’

Arabs were not best pleased with the 35-year-old’s comments and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Cambo (@Campbell6_2) labelled Foster’s words “disheartening and pathetic”.

In all seriousness, that BBC coverage was an absolute disgrace. There’s many people like myself who are working hard to get a job in the industry while you have James McFadden not doing basic research and Ricky Foster wishing injury on a fellow pro. Disheartening and pathetic — Cambo (@Campbell6_2) April 16, 2021

Dode Fox Podcast co-host Paul McNicoll (@TheBoyMcNicoll) seemingly spoke for a large section of the United support, calling Foster a “clown”.

Richard Foster: “I hope Siegrist has broken his wrist or his hand.” Nae bother buddy. Clown. — McNicoll (@TheBoyMcNicoll) April 16, 2021

Ben MacDonald (@benm89) had his own theory as to why Foster said what he did, relating to the Terrors’ 2-1 win over the Jags in the last round.

I’m not entirely sure, but I think Richard Foster is a bit bitter about United winning in the last round? — Ben MacDonald (@benm89) April 16, 2021

Even famous United fan, Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross (@rickyaross), weighed in and had his say on Foster’s punditry.

Ha ha… I see we didn’t take Richard Foster’s tactical advice…, oh, and we’ve scored. #DUFC — Ricky Ross (@rickyaross) April 16, 2021

United boss Micky Mellon confirmed after the match that Siegrist was in “quite a lot of pain” and was likely to go for a scan to determine the severity of the injury.

Peter Pawlett’s second-half strike was enough for the Tannadice men to see off League One basement boys The Loons and progress to the quarter-finals.

They will meet the winner of today’s clash between Aberdeen and Livingston in the last eight as they seek their day in the sun at Hampden next month.