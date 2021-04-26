Dundee United debrief: Has the Shankland, McNulty and Clark question been answered after rampant Aberdeen showing?

Can Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark coexist in the same Dundee United team?

The question has been a persistent one this season, even if manager Micky Mellon has remained circumspect.

“There’s been no discussions about that from me,” he said with a smile at Pittodrie when the topic was broached. “I know what we want to achieve and how I want the team to play. Together, we come up with a plan.”

Nevertheless, it is a valid talking point and — had the pubs been open for the majority of the season — one which would have sparked some fierce debate over a dram in many of Dundee’s public houses.

Prior to United’s vibrant, fluent 3-0 triumph against Aberdeen on Sunday, Tannadice’s three amigos had started eight matches together since McNulty’s arrival on loan from Reading.

They won just one of those — against Forfar.

They endured four defeats in those fixtures, most notably losing 5-1 at home against St Mirren in perhaps the most chastening moment of Micky Mellon’s 10 months at the helm. They were also beaten by Hibs, Motherwell and Celtic.

It should be noted that, among the three draws, United registered a gutsy 0-0 stalemate with Celtic in which Shankland, McNulty and Clark were spectacles of perpetual motion.

But the style of play often seemed to jar. Was asking Clark and Shankland — players who have carved out their reputations as prolific goal-getters — to cover the flanks, track and tackle a case of square pegs in round holes?

However, it well and truly clicked at Pittodrie. The balance between defensive diligence and attacking impetus was perfect.

The question has now gone from ‘can they play together?’ to ‘could they fire Dundee United to the Scottish Cup’.

The tireless running of United front-three in the Granite City was mesmeric. Mellon stated after the match that ‘the work-rate and the GPS stats of what they put in is incredible’.

Well, even without a £200 STATSports vest, the distance being covered was apparent.

Clark, so often the odd one out when Mellon has opted not to field all three players, was an absolute terrier. He was aware of his structural duties, snapped into challenges and never gave Flo Kamberi a minute’s peace (Kamberi’s showing was quite the opposite).

And with the ball at his feet, Clark repeatedly darted in from the left-flank — a marauder from the periphery — to create havoc and his free-kick delivery which teed up Ryan Edwards’ goal to make it 2-0 was right on the money.

Shankland, meanwhile, continues to show that he is far more than just an instinctive finisher, matching Clark’s defensive qualities while sparking several bright counter-attacks by surging forward and picking a pass.

And what to say about McNulty, turning in easily his finest display for the Tangerines? His hold-up play, neat touches and the intelligence of his movement absolutely ripped Aberdeen apart — and his two goals were richly-merited. If Ian Harkes was an inch taller as he slid in at the back-post, McNulty would have claimed an assist, too.

They laid the foundations for Dundee United’s best 90-minute performance of the campaign, by a colossal distance.

The opening goal was the perfect microcosm a super showing from the attacking triangle. Clark robs Kamberi and finds Shankland; Shankland draws two players towards him and slips the ball to McNulty; McNulty lashes a wonderful low finish past Gary Woods.

After all, Mellon’s men are potentially only 180 minutes from lifting the trophy for the first time since 2010 and, on the evidence of Sunday, he must start with the same forward line at Hampden.

The prize on offer was always a mouth-watering one, but it now looks an attainable one. St Johnstone’s Ibrox heroes have blown the competition wide open, with European riches as well as personal glory awaiting the victors.

As a new era of Uefa competition prepares to whir into life in the 2021/22 campaign, the winners of Scotland’s most prestigious cup competition will enter at the final playoff round for the Europa League.

Even if they were to lose at that stage, there is the comforting parachute of drifting into the Europa Conference League group stage: a four-team section; six fixtures; European football until December; a seven-figure windfall.

It is a prospect which could alter the fortunes of any of the four remaining clubs for years to come — and Dundee United will hope they have found a shape and style which could help them claim the crown.