PODCAST: Scottish Cup pot of gold would be a game-changer for Dundee United and St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
April 28 2021, 7.05pm
© SNS Group / SFADundee United and St Johnstone are just two games away from lifting the Scottish Cup trophy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for Dundee United and St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.

Both clubs are now two games away from a trophy, guaranteed European football through to Christmas and £3 million.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the magnificent quarter-final performances that got them there and their chances of going all the way.

Also on the agenda – should Dundee expect any favours from Hearts at Kirkcaldy? * The answer is ‘no’.

