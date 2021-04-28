PODCAST: Scottish Cup pot of gold would be a game-changer for Dundee United and St Johnstone

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Dundee United and St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.

Both clubs are now two games away from a trophy, guaranteed European football through to Christmas and £3 million.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the magnificent quarter-final performances that got them there and their chances of going all the way.

Also on the agenda – should Dundee expect any favours from Hearts at Kirkcaldy? * The answer is ‘no’.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or listen and subscribe at one of the following links –

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts