PODCAST: Dundee United need another rollercoaster peak while St Johnstone need to maintain their current standards

By Eric Nicolson
May 5 2021, 4.19pm
© SNS Group / SFADundee United and St Johnstone are just two games away from lifting the Scottish Cup trophy.
It’s Scottish Cup semi-final week and Dundee United and St Johnstone have got differing job descriptions.

The inconsistent Tangerines are tasked with upsetting the odds and overcoming recent poor league form to get the better of Hibs.

St Johnstone, on the other hand, will be trying to stay on top of the wave they have been surfing for a few months to knock-out St Mirren.

Also on the agenda for Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson in this week’s Talking Football podcast are Dundee’s ever-increasing chances of promotion and two Angus success stories.

