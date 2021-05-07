‘Mixu didn’t pick me – unlucky for him!’ – Simon Murray recalls Dundee United-Hibs semi-final disappointment as his old sides prepare to meet at Hampden once more

This weekend Dundee United head to Hampden for the first time in five years with Scottish Cup glory just two games away.

Between them and the final will be familiar foes as Micky Mellon’s men face Hibernian at the national stadium.

That’s because the Hibees were also the opponents in the last-four clash in 2016.

The Tangerines, though, were in a much different mood back then.

Staring relegation in the face after a dreadful league campaign, United’s form in the cup brought blessed relief for fans and players alike.

On the day Conrad Logan in the Hibs goal was the hero with the Tangerines unable to get past the big goalie, despite creating chances.

It was tough for the United players to come so close to a Scottish Cup Final, losing on penalties after a 0-0 draw, particularly when relegation would arrive in their next league game.

There is added disappointment for one United man that day, too.

‘Mixu didn’t pick me, unlucky for him!’

Simon Murray had arrived from League Two Arbroath the previous summer and had made 20 appearances for the club that season.

Manager Mixu Paatelainen, however, changed tactic for the semi-final clash and there was no place for then-24-year-old Murray.

Club captain that day John Rankin recalled the surprise of hearing the striker wouldn’t be stripped.

He said: “The game came around pretty quickly and Mixu tried something different – I think he had Callum Morris at left-back.

“The biggest surprise that day was Simon Murray not being on the bench. Those two things always stick out in my head as to why it didn’t go well.”

Being a frustrated onlooker, Murray recalls that day: “I didn’t get in the squad that day.

“Mixu didn’t pick me, unlucky for him!

“That was the day Conrad Logan was immense in goal for Hibs. We were actually the better side that day, which was maybe surprising considering how our season had gone.

“It was an exciting game and we had chances but couldn’t beat Logan in goal.

“It was strange because we just couldn’t win in the league but in the cup it was like the pressure lifted.

“At that time the fans weren’t happy with the owners and, to be fair, it affected us players.

“Confidence was shot around the whole club and it was a mess at that time.

“But in the cup that didn’t matter, it was an escape for us.

“We ended up falling short, losing on penalties, which was disappointing. To be so close to a major cup final is tough.”

Massive chance to win the Scottish Cup

Things, of course, didn’t end well that season but fast forward five years and there has been a transformation at Tannadice.

United bounced back up from the Championship and secured safety in the Premiership with games to spare.

With new owners and a different set-up, much has changed since Murray left United for Hibs in 2017.

The striker scored 25 goals in 75 appearances in tangerine as well as 14 in 29 outings in the green of Hibernian.

And Murray will be a keen spectator when two of his former sides go head to head for a place in the final, though he admits he’s finding it difficult to pick a winner.

“It’s two big clubs going head to head in a cup tie, a one-off 90 minutes, anything could happen,” the Queen’s Park frontman added.

“It’s a really hard game to call.

“United’s form lately has been very good, even though they lost to Ross County last weekend.

“Hibs’ has been similar too and both set of players will be feeling confident over how their season has gone.

“United just missed out on the top six and to have a great cup run, Micky Mellon has done really well.

“He’s had a limited budget and only really brought in a couple of players. He’s done a great job.

“They’ve had some cracking wins this season and it will be interesting to see what they do at Tannadice this summer.

“Now, though, United have a massive chance to win the Scottish Cup.

“All four of the teams left do, to be fair.

“Who do I want to win? I’m not sure!”