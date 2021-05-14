Logan Chalmers ‘feeling confident’ after re-introducing his wing wizardry to Dundee United’s make-up

It’s been a long road back from injury for Logan Chalmers but the Dundee United winger is finally reminding people what he’s all about.

The 21-year-old dazzled in United’s 2-2 draw with Motherwell on Wednesday night, laying on assists for Lawrence Shankland and fellow-youngster Archie Meekison.

Chalmers’ wing wizardry was in full flow down the right flank at Tannadice as he made his first start of the year.

He hadn’t played a Premiership match from the start since hurting his right ankle in a 0-0 draw with Aberdeen last October.

Chalmers was gutted the Tangerines weren’t able to win through, though, as Christopher Long and Devante Cole earned the Steelmen a point but, on a personal level, couldn’t hide his happiness.

‘To get the injury at the time I did was frustrating but that’s football’

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back out there but, obviously, disappointed not to win the game,” he said.

“It’s been a tough road back – it took a lot longer than I expected.

“When I got back fit the lads were doing well and it was a bit of a struggle to get back in the team.

“I’ve been back a while in training and I’ve come off the bench a few times.

A magnificent United goal. Created in Our Academy, delivered in our first team!@archiemeekison4#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/wcI2OIR2Y4 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 13, 2021

“It’s nicer to start a game, though, to get into it and become more confident as it goes on.

“It was nice to be in on Wednesday night and I’m feeling confident and good again.

“I had a good run in the team and confidence was growing with every game I played.

“To get the injury at the time I did was frustrating but that’s football.

“I came back in a positive way, though, and hopefully I finish the season strongly.”

The kids are all right for Logan

Reflecting on their performance against the ‘Well, United’s last home game of the season, Chalmers was happy for Meekison to make his mark.

They weren’t the only kids who impressed, with Louis Appere winning the penalty Shankland smashed wide and Kerr Smith composed at the back.

“I thought I did well,” he added.

“The first goal, I’ll take it as a cross, of course!

“It was going in I think! It’s one thing I wanted to add, goals and assists, so I’m pleased.

“The second, I saw wee Archie pull to the edge of the box, I rolled it back to him and he did the rest.

“I’m delighted for him. He was in the dressing-room after buzzing.”

“It was a great finish and Kerr was outstanding at the back again.

“It’s nice to see the young lads out there and, obviously, I’m still young myself.”

Good first season back up by United’s high standards

Although he wasn’t involved for large chunks of it, Chalmers believes it’s been a good season for the Terrors.

Heading into Sunday’s curtain-closer at St Mirren they can still secure seventh spot and made it to Hampden for a Scottish Cup semi-final.

Those facts were not lost on Chalmers.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“For our first season back in the Premiership, for us to be disappointed we didn’t finish in the top six and make it to the Scottish Cup Final says it all,” he said.

“If you look at it like that, it just shows the standards we have here.

“We believed we probably could’ve finished in the top six and won the semi-final.

“Of course, we’re disappointed we didn’t but I think, overall, it’s been a good first season back up.”