Dundee United’s Tannadice Park renamed ‘Tannadump’ by Google prankster

By Alasdair Clark
May 13 2021, 5.01pm Updated: May 14 2021, 10.32am
Tannadice Park has fallen foul to Google pranksters who have cheekily renamed the stadium.

Google search results for the Dundee United ground now display “Tannadump Park” as the ground’s name.

Google Maps also directs people to Tannadump after someone edited the Google business page.

Anyone seeking directions will be lead to “Tannadump Park”

It is not clear when the change was made, but one tweet suggested it had been displayed as “Tannadump Park” since at least Tuesday May 11.

A spokesperson for the club was not immediately available for comment.

Pranksters renamed the business profile

It comes after an optician in Pitlochry was left mortified after a similar stunt associated X-rated images with their Google profile.

Pitlochry Opticians was forced to deny that a series of explicit photos that appeared under Google searches for their business were linked to them.

A spokesperson told The Courier they were “mortified” to discover the images.

“We have been in touch with both the Police and Google to have these offensive images removed, however, it is taking longer than we had hoped to remove the images completely.

“I am shocked that there does not seem to be a quick standard pathway available to remove unwanted and malicious posts such as these.”

