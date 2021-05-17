EXCLUSIVE: Micky Mellon’s future NOT on agenda in St Andrews meeting as Dundee United boss linked with Tranmere return

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon’s future was not on the agenda in a meeting at the club’s training ground this morning, the Courier understands.

The United squad and coaching staff gathered at St Andrews at around 10am amid reports in the Daily Mail linking Mellon with a move back to Tranmere Rovers.

The Tangerines boss left Tranmere last summer to link up at Tannadice on a two-year deal and is now rumoured to be in line for a quick return to Prenton Park, with the manager’s job vacant.

© Shutterstock Feed

However, it is understood his future was not on the table for discussion as the Terrors players and Mellon’s back room team gathered for an end-of-season debrief.

The Monday morning meeting was pre-planned, set up by Mellon at the end of last week to look back on the season before sending his players off on holiday.

However, the rumours of Mellon’s departure from Tannadice aren’t going away.

© Paul Dennis/TGS Photo/Shuttersto

Only last month, the United boss was linked with a switch to English League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Fresh speculation involving Tranmere, a club where he enjoyed significant success, has again thrown Mellon’s position into doubt.