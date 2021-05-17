Dundee United boss Micky Mellon is not in line for Tranmere Rovers return

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is not on former club Tranmere Rovers’ radar, Courier Sport understands.
It has been claimed that the English League Two side are open to the idea of bringing Mellon back to Prenton Park – a year after he left them to replace Robbie Neilson at Tannadice.
However, sources in Merseyside have suggested that Rovers intend to go in a different direction when they replace recently sacked boss Keith Hill, rather than attempting to relive former glories of two promotions in four seasons.
No Doncaster move
Mellon has a year left on his contract with United but for several weeks he has had to deal with speculation that there won’t be a second season in charge of the Tangerines to try and improve on their ninth-placed finish in the Premiership.
He certainly won’t be taking over at Doncaster Rovers, though.
They have confirmed Richie Wellens as their new manager.
Mellon gathered his United players together at their St Andrews training base on Monday morning but that was for an end-of-season debrief and nothing more.
