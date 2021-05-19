Dundee United ace Lawrence Shankland, St Johnstone heroes and Ryan Gauld miss out on Scotland Euro 2020 squad

Lawrence Shankland has missed out on selection for the Scotland Euro 2020 squad, as have St Johnstone’s cup heroes.

The Dundee United striker was in with the best chance of making Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad, having been part of the successful qualifying campaign.

But the national coach has opted for Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams and ex-Dunfermline forward Kevin Nisbet as his central attackers.

Jason Kerr, Jamie McCart, Shaun Rooney, Liam Gordon and Zander Clark have all had outstanding seasons for Saints and are on the brink of completing a Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup double but they too have been overlooked for a call-up.

There was also disappointment for Ryan Gauld, who has had an impressive campaign in Portugal’s top flight with Farense.

With Euro squad sizes expanded by Uefa to take into account the coronavirus pandemic that is still a factor in football, Clarke has selected stars of the future, Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.

After the squad announcement, Gilmour’s Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell posted a video on Twitter of the young Scot’s reaction to his inclusion.

More to follow…