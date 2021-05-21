Dundee United: Benjamin Siegrist and Lawrence Shankland the big winners in Tannadice awards

Benjamin Siegrist and Lawrence Shankland were among the winners as Dundee United brought the curtain down on the 2020/21 campaign by dishing out their annual awards.

The Tangerines solidified their top-flight status in Micky Mellon’s first season at the helm, finishing in ninth spot and reaching the semi-final of the Scottish Cup where they lost out to Hibernian.

And the club recognised the most memorable moments on Thursday evening.

Player of the year: Benjamin Siegrist

Benji Siegrist landed the top gong following a sensational season between the sticks.

The Swiss stopper made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the top flight according to the SPFL’s official stats centre, with his tally of 131 dwarfing nearest challengers Jak Alnwick (97) and Ryan Fulton (92).

Siegrist, who is reportedly attracting interest from north and south of the border, missed the final weeks of the season with a fractured hand.

Players’ player of the year: Benjamin Siegrist

Siegrist was also his fellow players’ pick for standout performer, underlining his pivotal influence in the dressing room as well as his irreplaceable performances on the pitch.

To say United will be desperate to hold on to the 29-year-old this summer would be something of an understatement.

Young player of the season: Logan Chalmers

Chalmers was recognised for his impressive development this term.

The tricky, inventive winger was a shining light during the early months of the campaign, only to pick up an ankle injury in October which cruelly curtailed his progress.

However, he was back in action in March and, despite a stop-start return to the senior fold as he sought to attain full fitness, he ended the season in terrific form; a silver lining as the fixture list petered out.

Goal of the season: Lawrence Shankland (vs St Johnstone)

Lawrence Shankland, while undoubtedly gutted to miss out on Scotland’s squad for the European Championships, did have one cause for celebration on Thursday.

🚀 Enjoy THAT strike again in all it's glory #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/aBblot0elt — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 20, 2021

Inevitably, his staggering 52-yard wonder-strike against St Johnstone in January was deemed goal of the season.

Moment of the Season: Aberdeen 0-3 Dundee United

Dundee United’s swash-buckling 3-0 demolition of Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup quarter-final was the clear choice.

Marc McNulty bagged a brace — his most impressive showing of the season — and Ryan Edwards thundered home a towering header as United ran riot at Pittodrie.

The Tannadice faithful will be hopeful they see their side play with that attacking vigour, with the handbrake off, with more regularity next season.

Save of the Season: Benjamin Siegrist (vs Celtic)

A hat-trick for Siegrist, with his superb effort against Celtic in August deemed the top stop of 2020/21.

Although United ultimately succumbed to a 1-0 defeat — Albian Ajeti bagging a late winner — Siegrist was splendid throughout, with his full-length fingertip save to deny Ryan Christie the pick of the bunch.