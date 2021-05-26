Dundee United: Which Tannadice kids will the new manager build around after Micky Mellon exit?

A new era is on the way at Dundee United.

Not just in the dugout, where there will be a successor to Micky Mellon, but on the pitch, where a new generation will be afforded a platform to shine.

United have invested time, personnel and finances into their academy structure and are there is a belief that several youngsters are ready to make their mark.

So which kids will be strutting their stuff in the senior ranks next term?

Logan Chalmers, 21

United are desperate to see their team play with more pace, trickery and invention under the next manager. Step forward: Logan Chalmers.

His return to full fitness at the tail end of the season was a glistening silver living as the campaign otherwise petered out, bringing an attacking threat to the wide areas and earning a Scotland under-21 call-up.

Chalmers’ continued rise, without the ankle injury which curtailed his progress this term, will be a mouth-watering prospect for Arabs.

Lewis Neilson, 18

Neilson has already proved he can hang with some of the Premiership’s top performers and not be overawed.

The physically-imposing 18-year-old played 10 senior games for United during 2020/21, including a standout showing in a 0-0 draw with Aberdeen in January and a similarly impressive display against Celtic.

Along with Kai Fotheringham (unlucky not to be on this list), he spent the final weeks of the campaign on loan at Falkirk and their dismal descent out of the League 1 playoff places will have served as a valuable learning curve.

Louis Appere, 22

With a new management team and a fresh start, do not write off Appere.

Only 22 years of age, he can still be considered a young talent and, following a frustrating lack of opportunities in the starting line-up in recent months, he will be desperate to prove his worth after Micky Mellon’s exit.

With Marc McNulty returning to Reading and admirers of Lawrence Shankland never in short demand, Appere could yet get a proper crack at the Premiership.

Chris Mochrie, 18

Mochrie became United’s youngest-ever player at 16 years and 27 days when he made his debut as a second-half substitute at Morton in 2019, and remains a highly-regarded prospect.

A diminutive, creative midfielder, he possesses the sort of natural talent that can cut an opposition defence open, ably displaying those qualities over 24 games on loan with Montrose last term.

Kerr Smith, 16

Smith has arguably become the jewel in the crown of the United academy.

He lined up against Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly at the age of 15 last year and has already spent a period training with Manchester United.

Smith seems destined for the top, which became apparent during the second half of the season, making his senior debut against Rangers at Ibrox before going on to make four further appearances for the Tangerines.

Smith started United’s final two Premiership fixtures of the campaign, helping to claim draws against Motherwell and St Mirren, and was anything but out his depth.