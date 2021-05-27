Tam Courts WILL be interviewed for Dundee United job – but WON’T be the only one

Dundee United WILL interview Tam Courts for the vacant Tannadice head coach position.

But Courier Sport understands he will NOT be the only candidate spoken to.

Courts is the odds-on favourite with the bookies to step into the United hot seat following Micky Mellon’s departure.

Nothing has yet been decided with regard to who gets the job.

But Courts has impressed the United board over the last 15 months since arriving at the club’s academy as head of tactical performance.

He also stepped into the first team dugout temporarily last season when Micky Mellon was forced into Covid-19 self-isolation in December.

United’s academy project has received heavy investment under Mark Ogren’s ownership – and is understood to be front and centre of the club’s long-term business strategy.

Board decision

A number of talented young Tangerines are on the verge of making a first team breakthrough and aiding in their development will be a key part of the new head coach’s remit.

The Tangerines board will make the final decision on Mellon’s replacement at the conclusion of the ongoing recruitment process.